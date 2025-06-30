Criança de 4 anos cai do quarto andar de navio da Disney; VÍDEO

Um pai pulou de um cruzeiro da Disney para salvar sua filha de 4 anos, que caiu do quarto andar do navio. O acidente aconteceu no trecho final da viagem entre as Bahamas e Fort Lauderdale, no sul da Flórida (EUA). A menina caiu neste domingo (29) do navio e o pai pulou imediatamente para salvá-la. As circunstâncias do acidente não foram especificadas.

Alarme de emergência foi acionado e os dois foram salvos. A tripulação lançou botes e coletes salva-vidas ao mar e iniciou o resgate. Vídeos publicados por outros passageiros no TikTok mostram o salvamento.