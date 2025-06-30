Criança de 4 anos cai do quarto andar de navio da Disney; VÍDEO

Um pai pulou de um cruzeiro da Disney para salvar sua filha de 4 anos, que caiu do quarto andar do navio. O acidente aconteceu no trecho final da viagem entre as Bahamas e Fort Lauderdale, no sul da Flórida (EUA). A menina caiu neste domingo (29) do navio e o pai pulou imediatamente para salvá-la. As circunstâncias do acidente não foram especificadas.
Alarme de emergência foi acionado e os dois foram salvos. A tripulação lançou botes e coletes salva-vidas ao mar e iniciou o resgate. Vídeos publicados por outros passageiros no TikTok mostram o salvamento.
"Muita gente orando neste navio", escreveu um passageiro em post no Facebook. "Uma garotinha caiu no mar e seu pai pulou logo em seguida para tentar salvá-la. O alarme de 'homem ao mar' foi acionado imediatamente", descreveu.
Nas imagens, é possível ver o pai nadando com a menina nos braços. Ele a entrega para um salva-vidas e, na sequência, entra no bote. Os passageiros do cruzeiro aplaudem.
Navio de 14 andares e 1.250 cabines
A Disney Cruise Line parabenizou os tripulantes. "Estamos comprometidos com a segurança e o bem-estar de nossos passageiros, e este incidente destaca a eficácia de nossos protocolos de segurança", disse um porta-voz da empresa em entrevista ao USA Today.
Cruzeiro pelas Bahamas tem duração de quatro noites. O navio Disney Dream atracou em Port Everglades na manhã desta segunda-feira (30).
Embarcação tem 14 andares e 1.250 cabines. Conta com diversas atrações e faz paradas em paraísos tropicais. A viagem de quatro noites saindo de Fort Lauderdale custa a partir de R$ 10.308,20 para duas pessoas.
@cmd.91 Today while on the Disney Dream, we witnessed nothing short of a miracle. We were in our stateroom when we heard "Mr MOB, Mr MOB, Mr MOB… port side". My husband ran to the balcony because he understood that meant there was a man overboard. Immediately, my heart started racing and I began a constant prayer. Disney acted quick as they tossed out multiple life preserver rings and slowed the ship and began turning as they prepared the small boat to go out for a rescue. As we watched the whole thing go down and I zoomed in, I realized there wasn't one… but two people in the water. We watched as the boat got to them and I was even more surprised when I saw them pull up a little girl (we heard she was only 5 years old) onto the boat. Followed by who we assume is her father. This man jumped in after her and helped her stay afloat for at least 20 minutes while the rescue team pulled off a rescue I will never forget. God was in this story from the beginning. It happened during the day, while we were cruising very slowly, in very calm seas. I'm so thankful both the man and little girl are safe. And for anyone who wants to judge how something like this happens, it can happen in the blink of an eye. There is zero judgement from me, just so much relief and praise. I cant imagine how exhausted and in shock both of these people are. If you do go on a cruise in the future and have a balcony, please don't let your kids unattended outside and keep the furniture away from the edge.